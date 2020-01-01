Akaba scores and assists twice as Minsk thrash Zorka-BDU

The Cameroonian winger put in a brilliant display at Minsk Stadium which made sure the champions maintained their winning form

Herrienta Akaba scored a goal and provided two assists as Minsk continued their winning momentum with a 4-1 win over Zorka-BDU in a Belarusian Women's League encounter on Saturday.

Akaba made her first appearance of the season in the 1-0 hammering of Bostor before the international break, scoring on her debut.

Minsk avoided a slip up against last season's runners up Zorka with Anastasiia Skorynina giving them the lead thanks for a superb pass from the right from Akaba in the fourth minute.

Ksenia Kubichnaya converted the second goal for Minsk in the 38th minute before Akaba bagged her second assist, setting up Elvira Urazaeva to add the third goal four minutes from half time.

After the break, Zorka stepped up their quest for a comeback in the second half and were rewarded with a goal through Valeria Bogdan in the 68th minute.

However, the Cameroon international provided Minsk's fourth goal, tapping from close range to wrap up the victory seven minutes from time.

Akaba, who has now scored two goals in two league outings for Minsk lasted the duration along with Cote d'Ivoire's Nagede Cisse.

The win sees Minsk remain second on the log with 42 points from 17 matches - nine points adrift of leaders Dinamo-BSUPC.

They will aim to close the gap on leaders Dinamo when both teams meet in the reverse fixture on October 3.