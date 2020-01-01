Herrera reveals what he told Cavani about Man Utd & urges Mbappe to snub Madrid in 2021

The midfielder says he advised the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star to complete a move to Old Trafford, but wants to see a current team-mate stay put

Ander Herrera has revealed what he told Edinson Cavani about Manchester United and has also urged Kylian Mbappe to snub a move to Real Madrid in 2021.

Herrera spent five years on United's books before departing at the end of his contract last summer, and was then snapped on a free transfer by Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old has had the opportunity to play alongside several world-class performers at Parc des Princes, including Cavani, who currently stands as the club's all-time record scorer with 200 goals to his name.

Unfortunately, the Uruguayan's contribution to PSG's cause was restricted by injuries in 2019-20, and he ultimately ended up leaving the club as a free agent in June.

The Red Devils decided to take a gamble on Cavani on deadline day, seeing off competition from Atletico Madrid to tie the 33-year-old down to a one-season deal with the option of a second year.

Herrera says he gave his own personal insight into playing at Old Trafford to his old team-mate before he made his way to Manchester, before expressing his frustration that supporters will have to wait before seeing their new striker up close.

The PSG midfielder told Cadena Ser: "He asked me for advice. I told him this was one of those teams that you couldn't say no to.

"It's just too bad he can't take advantage of the fans. Old Trafford is unique."

Herrera also discussed the future of his current club colleague Mbappe, who has been tipped to complete a move to Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Madrid decided against signing any new players during the summer window for the first time in 40 years, but are reportedly planning to make a big-money move for the French forward at the end of the current season.

Mbappe has hit 92 goals in 127 outings for PSG in all competitions since moving to Parc des Princes from Monaco in a €180 million (£163m/$212m) deal in 2017, establishing himself among the world's elite performers in the process.

Herrera sees similarities between the 21-year-old and Madrid talisman Karim Benzema, but does not want to see the pair link up in the Spanish capital any time soon.

"I hope he won't join Real Madrid next summer," the ex-United star said of Mbappe. "Even though he plays as a centre-forward, Mbappe is like Benzema.

"He likes to attack from the left. He is unstoppable when he does that."