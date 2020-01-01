Herrera praises Neymar's 'incredible' PSG contribution

The Brazilian star stepped up for the club when they needed him most earlier this year

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has praised Neymar's "incredible" contribution to the Ligue 1 club.

PSG were top of Ligue 1 and into the Champions League quarter-finals – plus the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue deciders – when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Herrera talked up Brazil international Neymar's efforts for PSG, particularly around the Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.

"We all went to his house to eat together...he was very focused. He took everyone with him," he told Canal+ on Tuesday.

"When I saw a few journalists say that Neymar was not thinking of PSG, I saw what he did during this period. It was incredible.

"Neymar gave a lot for the group during this period. A world-class player who gives that means that he thinks a lot about the group and the collective."



Herrera is hoping the season can get back underway, although France has been hit hard by coronavirus.

There have been almost two million confirmed cases and more than 126,000 deaths globally, with France seeing more than 15,700 casualties due to Covid-19.

"I really hope that we will resume. I am not an expert, but maybe with tests for the players, or only 50 people per team, or the matches behind closed doors," Herrera said.

"For me, football must continue, but the first thing is health. If there is no risk, I think that football is very important for everyone."

Herrera's team-mate Marco Verratti recently admitted he's missing the routines of football but is looking to make the most of the lockdown.

“I’m fine, everything’s fine,” Verratti told Le Parisien. “The confinement is hard for everybody but I try to find the positives, to take advantage of being with my family a little more. I try to do things that I didn’t do much before.

“I’m working every day. I might even be working a bit more than I did before! Before, with the matches, we didn’t have a lot of time to train or to heal when he had little issues.

“We [the PSG squad] have been talking a lot, we keep up to date, we swap news. It’s normal, we are used to being together every day. It is true that training is a routine but we spent the days together with our friends and I really miss that now.”