Henry Meja: Swedish giants AIK Fotboll unveil Kenya international after Tusker exit

AIK Fotboll have finally unveiled their new acquisition Henry Meja who is a Kenya international.

The Swedish outfit had sealed the transfer of the player, who scored 10 Premier League goals for Tusker last season, on September 3, 2021, after agreeing to pen a five-year deal, but he was yet to be unveiled.

On Thursday, AIK confirmed the player had landed in Stockholm, Sweden, and will start training with the team on Monday when they start pre-season at Skytteholms IP.

“AIK's Kenyan new acquisition Henry Atola, better known in his home country under his artist name “Meja”, has landed in Stockholm and Sweden,” AIK confirmed on their official website.

“On Monday, he will do his first training with his new team when AIK starts the pre-season at Skytteholms IP.”

The statement continued: “On September 3, 2021, AIK was able to present the news that forward Henry Meja had signed an agreement with the club valid from the start of the 2022 season until September 2026.

“Quite exactly four months later, “Meja” finally landed at Arlanda and on Thursday he got to start for the first time. acquaintance with his new home ground Friends Arena, where he was photographed in his new, black and yellow jersey with number 30 on his back.

“A first opportunity to see Henry Atola on the football field is now on Monday when the General Premiere training is held at Skytteholms IP in Solna. The training, which has free admission, starts at 18:00. Please take the opportunity to give “Meja” and the club's other new acquisitions a warm welcome from the stands.”

Speaking after being unveiled, the 20-year-old said: “The first impression is that it is a bit cold, but I adapt. I am very happy to be here.”

On signing for AIK in September, Tusker said in a statement obtained by GOAL: “We would like to confirm that our striker [Henry] Meja is joining Swedish top-tier side AIK on a five-year deal after completion of talks between the two clubs.

Grateful to join the @aikfotboll family

Thank you all🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/rIzbPu7mzW — Henry Meja (@HenryMejja) January 6, 2022

“Meja signed a contract with AIK that runs until September 1, 2026.

“We have been talking with the club for the last few days and we have reached an agreement for his [Meja’s] transfer. Meja has been one of our standout players this season and it gives us great pride to see him make the transfer.

“We want to wish him all the best and thank him for what he has done for us this season. We will endeavour to give more youngsters a chance to excel just as we did with Meja, and it gives us great pride to see them prosper.”

Meja made his debut for the national team Harambee Stars against Tanzania in a friendly match at Nyayo Stadium on March 15, 2021, when he replaced Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma.

He will now play alongside another Kenyan defender – Eric Ouma, formerly of Gor Mahia at AIK.