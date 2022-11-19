Henderson hopeful England's men can take inspiration from Lionesses' Euro's triumph at the World Cup

Jordan Henderson is hopeful the Lionesses' European Championship triumph can inspire the men to World Cup victory.

Henderson hopes Lionesses win can inspire men

England's women won country first senior trophy for 55 years

Three Lions narrowly missed out in last two major tournaments

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses produced a magical footballing moment in the summer as they won the women's European championships, beating Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium. England midfielder Henderson is hopeful that the men's side can take some inspiration from the women's team and have a successful World Cup campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: "The Lionesses have done a fantastic job and the whole country was behind them," Henderson told BBC. "So hopefully we can take inspiration from that and perform like they did. If we do that then I'm sure we'll have a good tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson and his team-mates have endured heartbreak in the last two international tournaments they played in. In 2018, the Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, only to lose to Croatia in extra-time. The events of last summer are sure to still be fresh in your memory, as England lost on penalties in the final of the European championships against Italy.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Gareth Southgate's team kick-off their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21 before facing United States on November 25.