Hearts of Oak executive Hesse kicks against Ghana Premier League matches behind closed doors

The renowned administrator reacts to calls for imminent return of football under enhanced safety conditions

Hearts of Oak board member and supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse does not support calls for the Ghana Premier League to resume behind closed doors.

The West Africans' football fraternity has been divided over the future of the league which was ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whereas a section wants the 2019-20 season completely annulled, others are urging for a prompt resumption of the championship, although under tight safety protocols like playing matches behind closed doors.

“I don’t support the idea of playing behind closed doors. Maybe I will get the opportunity to watch but playing behind closed doors is a no for me," Hearts of Oak board member and supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse told Happy FM.

“The GFA shouldn’t cancel the season but they should rather engage the clubs on the way forward."

All football competitions in Ghana have been at a standstill since March 15 when a national ban was placed on all public gatherings, including sporting and religious events.

The men and women's Premier League and FA Cup competitions headline the championships affected.

"Playing every game comes with a cost," Eleven Wonders chief executive officer Albert Commey said on the matter.

"Will I be able to break even if I play in an empty stadium? I will never run a venture that will run at a lost.

"People are saying when there are spectators there, we even run at a lost. If you play football with spectators around it generates so many things.

“The excitement and energy generated by the spectators attract sponsors. Sponsors come on board because they want people who can promote their product."

The GFA has said it would wait until at least June 30 to take a final decision on the way forward for football and its competitions.

Reports say the football governing body, with support from the Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has made a proposal to the national government to be allowed to bring back the Premier League, with matches played behind closed doors.

Germany led the way in resuming its national league football after a similar coronavirus-induced suspension while the England, Italy and Spain have announced dates for imminent returns of their elite leagues.



The Premier League was at the match week 15 stage when it came to a standstill.

