'He shouldn't be in the dugout' - Desailly warns Wenger against taking Bayern Munich job

The former Arsenal boss has emerged as a frontrunner for the role, but has been advised against taking it on

Arsene Wenger is too old for frontline management and should think twice before taking the Bayern Munich job, according to Marcel Desailly.

Wenger is believed to be one of the frontrunners to succeed Niko Kovac at Allianz Arena after former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick ruled himself out of contention.

The 70-year-old has been out of work since leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018. He is believed to have turned down managerial roles in England and abroad since, but insists he is ready to return to management if the right vacancy comes available.

The Frenchman confirmed last month that he was considering a technical development role at FIFA but has yet to formally accept the role, sparking rumours he could be making an imminent return to the dugout.

He further fuelled those rumours after telling beIN Sports this week that he "misses the intensity" of coaching at the highest level.

However, Wenger’s compatriot Desailly believes his days as a manager are behind him, though he thinks he still has much to offer in a director of football or another backroom role.

“It's not easy. Bayern Munich is a real institution,” the former Chelsea and AC Milan defender told BeIn Sports. “To have him back in the front line is maybe too much for him now. He should not be in the dugout. It's not for him any more.

“He has great ability, great other possibilities to restructure, to build up the philosophy of a club with the first team and the academy. But I don't see him on the front line anymore, he's 70 years old.”

Assistant coach Hansi Flick has been appointed as Bayern's interim boss while the search for Kovac's successor continues.

Kovac, a former Bayern midfielder, was sacked at the weekend following a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangnick was an early favourite with the bookmakers but his agent said he was not available. Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel was also believed to be in contention but publicly announced that he intends to honour the final two years of his contract at Parc des Princes.

Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri have also been linked with the job in recent days.