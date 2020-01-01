'He played football like I'd never seen before' – Former Palace captain Derry recalls seeing Zaha for the first time

The Ivory Coast winger left his former captain stunned with his playing style back when he was in the Eagles' youth academy

Former Crystal Palace captain Shaun Derry says seeing Wilfried Zaha play for the first time was an "enlightening" experience.

Zaha joined Palace in 2004 at the age of 12 and rose through the youth system to make his debut as a 17-year-old on March 27, 2010.

The Ivory Coast international departed to join Manchester United three years later, but soon ended up back at Palace on loan before making a permanent return in 2015.

He has since made over 350 first-team appearances for the Selhurst Park side and remains a pivotal part of Roy Hodgson's team.

But ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Derry remembers when the 27-year-old was an unknown talent.

"The first-team and the scholars used to share the site and we’d always see Wilf watching sessions and watching our players conducting themselves," he told the club's website.

"I remember watching one of his earlier training sessions and seeing this young boy who played football like I’d never seen football played before. Something very raw took place on the training field, something off the streets. As a 30-year-old who’d been in the game for 14 years, it was a new occurrence for me.

"Being captain of a team that was plunged into potential relegation on the back of falling into administration, to see this young kid play the game with absolute freedom was enlightening for me."

Palace academy director Gary Issott has known Zaha since he first joined the youth system and says he was a quiet child.

"He was very introverted. He would come in, do his work and be no problem," he said.

"He was a good player and a top player, one of the top five in the group. But he wasn’t someone who, as a 16-year-old, played up in the Under-18s, which lots of players have done and continue to do as early developers. His was a slow process."

"For the first three or four months, he was getting used to full-time training and the professionalism of everything and he didn’t play as much as he’d like in the Under-18s."

He added: "Steve Bould made a comment to me about Wilf when he was taking Arsenal’s youth team. So did Gary Brazil, who was an experienced coach at Fulham. [They said] how many problems he caused them, what a handful he was on the day and how difficult he was to play against.

"There were more and more people outside of our club who we were playing against and he was making a mark. People would think that’s commonplace, it’s not. It’s only every now and again that people comment on special players in your team."