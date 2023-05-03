'He has to wake up!' - Real Madrid defender Eder Militao slammed by Carlo Ancelotti after basic error in Real Sociedad loss

Carlo Ancelotti urged Eder Militao to "wake up" after his basic error led to Real Sociedad's opener against Real Madrid in a 2-0 loss.

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos' title hopes came to a whimpering end at the Anoeta following their 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Tuesday evening. Militao has to shoulder the fair share of the blame as his back pass towards Thibaut Courtois lacked direction and was intercepted by Takefusa Kubo, which led to the first goal minutes after the half-time break. Without the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema, Madrid's attack lacked venom and matters got more complicated when Dani Carvajal was sent off after an hour, before Ander Barrenetxea added a second goal to seal Sociedad's win.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Ancelotti was asked about Militao's mistake, the Italian vented his frustration. "I agree, he has to wake up. And has to do soon," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid face Osasuna next in a Copa del Rey final clash and the manager admitted that the loss was not the ideal preparation ahead of a title decider. Los Blancos also have one eye on the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City.

"It’s not the best way to prepare for a match. A defeat always hurts, gives concern, lowers the dynamic and good feelings. The final and the first leg of the semifinals affect concentration. In recent times in La Liga, we have lost continuity and have lowered the level. Fortunately, we have two competitions and let's see if with them we can fix the season," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid now find themselves 14 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga after the Catalan club snatched a late victory over Osasuna at Camp Nou. Ancelotti's troops will now enter a crucial period of the season, as after the Copa del Rey final on Sunday, they are set to play Manchester City in the Champions League last four on May 9 and 17.