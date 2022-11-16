'He has no fear' - Martinez compared to Man Utd legend Vidic by Berbatov

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has qualities similar to club legend Nemanja Vidic, says Dimitar Berbatov.

Berbatov praises Martinez's fighting spirit

Argentine an instant regular under Erik Ten Hag

Has impressed so far for United

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old centre-back has enjoyed a positive start to the season for United following his big-money summer move from Ajax, becoming a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's back-line with a series of impressive performances. The Argentine has also made an impression on former United striker Berbatov, who says he shares the same traits as his ex-teammate Vidic.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lisandro Martinez, I think he has no fear. No fear,” Berbatov told United's official website. “He is going into challenges and just in a way, a small way, he reminds me of Vida [Nemanja Vidic] because he is putting himself out there with the body and trying to fight for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez once again started for United in their last-gasp 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend, and has featured from the beginning in all 14 of their Premier League games so far. Despite early criticism from fans and pundits alike due to his 5'7' frame, Martinez has kept his head down and let his football do the talking, quickly becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford and proving his doubters wrong.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The defender has been included in Lionel Scaloni's 26-man Argentina squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, and he will be poised for a starting berth for his country as they take on Saudi Arabia in their Group C opener on November 22 at the Lusail Stadium.