'He gives everything for his players' - Klopp praised by ex-Liverpool midfielder Can

A former Red who played at Anfield between 2014 and 2018 has hailed the German head coach for his man management skills

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can has offered up words of praise for his old manager Jurgen Klopp, insisting the Liverpool boss "gives everything for his players".

Klopp has transformed Liverpool into Champions League winners and Premier League title contenders since inheriting the managerial reigns at Anfield in 2015.

The 52-year-old wasn't able to inspire an immediate turnaround in fortunes for a club starved of success on the biggest stage, but he gradually set about stamping his own mark on the squad.

Liverpool's progress was clear for everyone to see, and Klopp was eventually rewarded for his efforts when his side lifted the Champions League last year after beating Tottenham in an all English final.

UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup success soon followed, with an elusive Premier League crown also set to head to Anfield when the season resumes after the coronavirus crisis.

The Reds hold an unassailable 25-point lead at the top of the table ahead of reigning champions Manchester City with only nine fixtures remaining, having won 27 of their 29 games to date.

Can left Anfield before the major silverware started to roll in, but he has nothing but admiration for Klopp, who has always put "family" above football.

The ex-Liverpool ace said during a DFB home talk session on Instagram: "Everyone who knows him [Klopp] knows what a cool guy he is. He is the way he is, he gives everything for his players. For him, the human thing counts and that's great. Football is important to him, but family is number one."

Can completed a move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 after four years on Liverpool's books, but hasn't quite managed to live up to expectations in Turin.

The Germany international was sent out on loan to Dortmund in January after being reduced to a bit-part role in Maurizio Sarri's squad, and is reportedly set for a permanent move to Westfalenstadion this summer.

"I am very happy because I came back at the right moment," Can said of his return to the Bundesliga. "I like it a lot in Dortmund. I was very well received and I enjoy being an important part of a team."