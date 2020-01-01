'He does things like Rooney and Neymar!' - Hargreaves says Sancho can win Ballon d'Or with Man Utd

The Borussia Dortmund star has been compared to some of the world's best by a former Red Devils star

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves says that he believes Jadon Sancho can win the Ballon d'Or with the Red Devils while comparing the young English star to Wayne Rooney, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Sancho has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund for some time, although any club looking to sign the winger will know that a deal won't come cheap.

The 20-year-old has scored 31 goals across 91 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club in 2017.

More teams

Sancho previously represented Manchester City and Watford at the academy level, but Man Utd are reportedly one of several clubs ready to make a big push to sign the winger this summer.

And while that potential signing would be a coup for Man Utd, it could also work well for Sancho, Hargreaves said.

"Jadon will know his own game and has to find what’s best for him,’ the ex-England international told BT Sport. "But United have an ­exceptionally good group of young players coming through – and any top young player would want to be part of that.

"Obviously, Liverpool and Manchester City have moved away from everyone else in the Premier League, but United would still be a team to join. Things go in cycles. Man United will be back and the ­recruitment of a player like Jadon would help.

"He knows Manchester well because he was at City, but whoever gets him will be very fortunate. I know Sancho is going to cost a lot of money, but you have a player who, ­potentially for the next decade, is going to be a unique player to watch.

"Can he become a Ballon d’Or winner? Yes, because potentially he is off the charts. The impact he has had already has been quite astonishing."

Hargreaves went on to say that he believes that Sancho wouldn't struggle to adapt to life at Old Trafford as he's already familiar with playing at a very high level.

"A lot of ­people feel that young ­players will take time to develop," he said. "But if you look at players like Wayne Rooney and Jadon now, the great ones, the ­exceptional ones, figure it out.

"The game of football has become so structured and technical that a kid like him can bring his own style into the game and play with such ­creativity. It’s so hard to anticipate just what he’s going to do.

Article continues below

"Normally when you watch games of football, you know what is going to happen, whereas, with Jadon, he does things off the cuff almost like Neymar. That’s priceless because he can make things happen when teams sit deep. When there’s no space, Jadon finds space.

"I think that, like Wayne, put Jadon in the middle of ­whatever the league is in any country and he would thrive.

"I covered Dortmund’s game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Sancho was better than anyone on that pitch –even Kylian Mbappe and ­Neymar. His level is exceptional. He just thrives on creating and scoring goals."