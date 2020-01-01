Hazard and Vinicius can play together for Real Madrid, insists Zidane

The forward pair may be vying for a similar role in Zidane's starting line-up but coach sees no reason why they wouldn't click as a partnership

Zinedine Zidane has "no doubts" Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior can feature in the same Real Madrid team.

Los Blancos' coach acknowledged the duo could be regarded as being in competition for a similar role, but is confident both can be accommodated.

Hazard was an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and it remains to be seen if he will play against Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

More teams

The Belgian has made just 11 Liga starts for Madrid in his debut season since moving from Chelsea, but he has contributed two assists in as many matches since the league returned to action to suggest that his fitness woes may now be behind him.

Vinicius, meanwhile, impressed throughout the whole match and Zidane expects big things of the teenager.

On the subject of the Brazilian being in the same XI as Hazard, he said: "I don't see it as impossible, not that, but we try to make the player as comfortable as possible.

"His position is Eden's, but it doesn't mean anything. I like to put the players in their place, but in a match they can play together. I have no doubts about that.

"He [Vinicius] is 19 years old, he must learn many things safely, tactically, et cetera, but he's a boy who wants to work and that's what he's doing.

"He did great the other day, not just offensively. The good thing is that we have a very good player for the present and the future of Real Madrid."

Victory at the weekend put Real Madrid top of La Liga, courtesy of a superior head-to-head record against Barcelona.

Article continues below

The Merengue have made a perfect start in their three outings since the Spanish top flight resumed, downing Eibar in their opening game before thrashing Valencia 3-0 at home and overcoming Real Sociedad.

Barca, meanwhile, dropped points Sevilla on Friday to relinquish the two-point advantage they had held over their rivals since before the coronavirus interruption and fall back to second place.

However, Zidane's side may soon be playing catch-up, with the Catalans in action on Tuesday against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou and hoping to push ahead at least for 24 hours until the Merengue take the field.