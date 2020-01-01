Hasselbaink makes Werner-Aubameyang comparison as he warns Chelsea striker could take six months to adapt

The former Blues forward believes Olivier Giroud could still have an important role to play in 2020-21 as a big-money signing finds his feet

Timo Werner may well need an extended period to settle at Chelsea, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, with the former Blues forward expecting the German to be afforded six months to get to grips with his new surroundings.

The former RB Leipzig forward was a big-money summer arrival for Frank Lampard's side and is likely to be the club's No.1 striker heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

Indeed, the 24-year-old netted inside four minutes of his debut during a friendly date with Brighton, but Hasselbaink thinks that, like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal, Werner could need an extended period of time to settle in.

He told Gentingbet : "German football is totally different to the English game so it will be difficult for Werner to settle straight in.

"We know he's a talented player. We know what he can do. And Chelsea need a player that can score goals.

"But, we also need to give him the time. If you look at [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang when he came, he needed six months. So, give him those six months as well."

Werner is one of several fresh faces to have been drafted into Chelsea’s ranks during a busy transfer window, with Hasselbaink also looking forward to seeing exciting Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech in action .

He said of the former Ajax star: "Hakim Ziyech is very creative, has an excellent left foot, is very good at set pieces and I expect a lot of assists from him.

"He’s got that aura around him in that he wants the ball. He wants that responsibility, he’s not afraid to score goals.

"Physically, he’ll possibly have a problem in the beginning, so he has to be smarter with his physical ability. But he is a silky, beautiful player and something that Chelsea don’t have – a midfielder with a left foot who can bring something different."

Former Blues frontman Hasselbaink also praised Olivier Giroud's qualities and expects he will have an important role to play in the new season. He said: "Giroud has always been underrated.

"He is not a striker who is going to score you 25 goals but he is a striker who will make others around him play better.

"So, if he's going to be your main striker, you need wide players and midfielders who can score lots of goals and he will bring them in.

"Of late, when Giroud has been playing, the team play a lot better. I really like him. He holds the ball up really well, he brings other people in and he scores important goals."