Hassan Sunny finds new lease of life with Home United

Veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny will be plying his trade in Singapore with Home United after penning a two-year deal with the club.

Hassan found a new lease life with the Protectors, especially after his former club - Thai League 2 side Army United dissolved almost overnight.

The Singapore international spent four seasons at the Bangkok-based side.

Home United have also added other Singapore internationals to their roster including Shahdan Sulaiman and Gabriel Quak as they look to make a genuine challenge for the league title this season.