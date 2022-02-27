Has Sadio Mane surpassed Didier Drogba?

Sadio Mane will be targeting his fifth honour with Liverpool on Sunday when the Reds face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley, having enjoyed a remarkable tenure with the Merseyside giants so far.

The meeting between Jurgen Klopp’s side and the reigning European champions brings back memories of League Cup finals past, and of course, the unforgettable 3-2 extra-time victory for Chelsea in 2005—the previous time they met in the final.

On that occasion, Didier Drogba—the man for the big occasion—was one of the Blues’ star performers, as he beat Jamie Carragher to a long throw-in during extra time to put the Londoners 2-1 up.

It was one of seven finals that Drogba won during his time in the English game—four FA Cups and three League Cups—with the Ivorian scoring three in three League Cup victories, as well as scoring in four FA Cup finals

The powerful striker netted nine goals in 10 cup finals—including the 2012 Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich—and was influential in many of Chelsea’s finest hours across his two stints with the club.

For a long time, Drogba’s achievements in England set him apart as the greatest African player to have graced the English game, with only Yaya Toure of Manchester City rivalling the four-time PL winner for influence in the top flight.

In recent years, however, some new contenders have emerged on the scene, with Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez and Mane rivalling Drogba’s legacy in England.

Earlier this season, Salah surpassed Drogba’s long-standing goalscoring record for an African player in the Prem, while Mane equalled the Ivorian’s haul with a fine acrobatic effort in the 3-1 victory over Norwich City.

He surpassed Drogba’s tally with a double in the midweek thumping of Leeds United, and, still only 29, should leave the veteran well in his wake in the coming years.

Mane doesn’t quite have Drogba’s trophy haul, although both players ended their respective teams’ long-standing wait for an English title, and both have clinched one Champions League title.

Getty Images

While Drogba’s contribution to Chelsea’s 2012 triumph is the stuff of legend, Mane was outstanding during Liverpool’s runs to both the 2018 and 2019 finals, notably netting 10 goals in 11 games in the former campaign.

Mane has also won both the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup—scoring twice in the first final success against Chelsea—and won the decisive early penalty in the 2019 UCL final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

He isn’t quite as prolific as Drogba in major finals, but he does have his predecessor’s flair for making his mark on the big occasion.

While Mane’s one Prem title can’t compete with Drogba’s four—even if the latter didn’t gave to go up against the might and financial clout of Manchester City—it’s telling that the Senegal superstar has made the PFA Team of the Year more times (three) in his five full seasons with Liverpool than Drogba did (two) in nine full campaigns with Chelsea.

(C)Getty Images

Drogba had the longevity and the decisive impact in major finals, but did he demonstrate—consistently enough—the kind of excellence that Mane has displayed alongside Salah in Klopp’s Liverpool.

At this point in time, the two forwards have near identical Prem record; Drogba has 104 goals in 254 appearances, while Mane has 106 in 252, although it’s worth noting that the Senegal superstar’s first 67 appearances came with Southampton, one of the league’s lesser lights.

Mane still has some years ahead of him as he looks to push closer to Drogba’s legacy in English football, and the 29-year-old still has the capacity to surpass Salah and become Africa’s all-time top scorer in the Prem.

However, what Mane has—which Drogba never achieved—is a defining Africa Cup of Nations performance, having been Senegal’s key man as they won the title in Cameroon earlier this year.

While Drogba made the Team of the Tournament on three occasions, he was never Player of the Tournament, nor did he win the big one, falling short several times with the Elephants’ Golden Generation.

Mane, by contrast, conquered the continent earlier this year, winning the POTY award as well as the title itself when he netted the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over Salah.

His legacy within England may not quite be Drogba’s yet—despite the goals—but in an overall African context, is there really still that much to separate these two West African greats?