Has David de Gea found a new club? Bayern approach ex-Man Utd star after being rejected by Kepa Arrizabalaga

German giants Bayern Munich eyeing former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, after Kepa snubbed them for Real Madrid.

Bayern eye David de Gea signing

Kepa Arrizabalaga rejected Bayern move

De Gea currently without a club

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich, having faced a rejection from Kepa Arrizabalaga, have shifted its focus to former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The German club is considering the possibility of signing De Gea to reinforce their goalkeeping options, according to reports by German outlet Sport1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern and German superstar, Manuel Neuer, suffered a leg injury following the World Cup last year. The veteran goalkeeper hasn't recovered yet and his temporary replacement, Yann Sommer, has left the club as well leaving the Bavarian giants looking for another replacement.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The six-time European champions had shortlisted Chelsea's Kepa but the Spaniard chose Madrid over the German club. This has forced them to turn their attention to his compatriot and former Manchester United goalkeeper, De Gea.

The 32-year-old announced his departure from the Red Devils over the summer and is currently without a club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? The German champions will start their title defence against Weder Bremen on the 18th of August.