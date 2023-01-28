'I'm not Harry Potter!' - Ten Hag says Rashford has 'fought' to hit top form for Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has said Marcus Rashford is playing with 'his own confidence' rather than taking credit for the 25-year-old's magnificent upturn in form.

Rashford has 18 goals and six assists

Smashed last year's output

Ten Hag believes it's down to Rashford

WHAT HAPPENED? To say that Rashford has been in inspired form this season would be something of an understatement. He has played a pivotal part in United's campaign thus far, netting nine goals in the league and five in four appearances in the Carabao Cup, including the opener against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. It's a change of form that no one really saw coming owing to his below-par showings last season, leading many to believe Ten Hag is the reason behind it. The Dutchman says it's anything but.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of facing Reading in the FA Cup, Ten Hag said: "I'm not Harry Potter. It's just confidence. Every player has to get his own confidence. You have to fight for this. Of course, me and my coaching staff bring structures, especially in the way of playing. We have given him some routines for what he needs to get into the right position but finally, it's up to him to play. "

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford's current form means he's un-droppable on paper. He has helped to propel United to the fringes of a title challenge, while they continue to fight in both domestic cups and the Europa League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Unless Ten Hag chooses to rest him, the England international will likely start on Man Utd's left flank against Reading in the FA Cup.