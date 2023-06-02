Harry Maguire to Chelsea?! Man Utd to use defender as part-exchange for Mason Mount as clubs remain far apart on asking price

Harry Maguire might be offered to Chelsea as part-exchange for Mason Mount as Manchester United do not want want to meet the Blues' asking price.

Man Utd in talks to get Mount

Don't want to meet Chelsea's £70million valuation

Might include Maguire to bring down the fee

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea midfielder is on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge and he has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United to make a move to Old Trafford. However, Chelsea's demand of £70m has been a major stumbling block as the Red Devils do not believe that the player is worth that amount.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Sun, Maguire, who is set to leave the club in the summer, might be used to lower the asking price as the England international is valued at around £30m. New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino tried to sign the defender while he was at Tottenham but chairman Daniel Levy was not convinced.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If United forces Maguire to leave then they must pay half of his wages which amounts to £10 million. The centre-back has fallen behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and is eager to seek a new challenge where he will get more minutes under his belt.

WHAT NEXT? While Mount has already jetted off on holidays with Ben Chillwell after a woeful season, Maguire hopes to feature for Manchester United in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.