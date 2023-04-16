Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper felt Manchester United defender Harry Maguire should have been sent off in the clash at the City Ground.

Maguire escaped handball shout

Had already been booked

Cooper feels decision was wrong

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire had already been booked when Renan Lodi's corner appeared to hit his arm in the penalty area. The centre-back survived the VAR check and Manchester United went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot. Yet Cooper feels his team should have been awarded a spot-kick and Manchester United reduced to 10 men.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Harry Maguire's was a definitely penalty [for handball]. Then a second yellow card and red. A terrible decision," he said. "How have VAR not picked up on that? Another call and apology from them then, which won't help."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has been given a chance to try and resurrect his Manchester United career after injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane left Erik ten Hag short of defensive options. The England international was clearly targeted by Forest at the start of the game and will be relieved to have escaped the VAR check. Yet it was still a very shaky showing from Maguire, giving Ten Hag plenty of food for thought ahead of a big week for Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in action on Thursday when they face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie. The tie is level at 2-2 after the Red Devils blew a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ten Hag's side then head to Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton on Sunday.