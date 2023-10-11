'It meant everything' - Harry Maguire reveals career advice from Man Utd legend David Beckham after abuse from Scotland fans while on England duty

Harry Maguire revealed he received career advice from Manchester United legend David Beckham after abuse from Scotland fans while on England duty.

Maguire ridiculed by Scotland fans

Scored an own goal in England's 3-1 win

Beckham reached out to him after the game

WHAT HAPPENED? The United defender was ridiculed and mocked by the crowd at Hampden Park every time he touched the ball during the Three Lions' 3-1 win last month, where he also scored an own goal. Beckham got in touch with Maguire to lift him up after the game and remind him of the "big moments" of his career to help him get over the disappointment.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I actually spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game,” Maguire said. “He got in touch with me so it was really nice of him and I really appreciated that. It meant everything. I’ve spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy. Unfortunately, I didn’t end up on the right wing scoring and assisting as many goals as he has, but he was a big role model when I was growing up.

"It shows how classy he is to reach out to me and to message me. It was something I really appreciate. It was touching really. I don’t want to go too much into the conversation but the main thing he did is he reminded me of the career I’ve had to date and the big moments I’ve had in my career. I think when you’re going through tough moments you’ve got to go through past experiences and past memories and where you’ve gone in your career and what you’ve been through. Every career is so up and down, especially when you reach what I’ve reached, in terms of being the captain of the biggest club in the world for 3½ years. He’s been in that position and knows what it’s like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire also revealed that he has been inspired by the new documentary series about Beckham on Netflix. The former United midfielder faced immense criticism from fans after he was sent off during England's 1998 defeat to Argentina at the World Cup, but he stood tall and did not allow the outside noise to affect his football.

Maguire hailed his resilience and admitted that the Inter Miami co-owner has been a "huge role model" ever since his childhood.

"I have watched it,” Maguire said. “A lot of people are speaking about me at the moment, but to see what he went through and the resilience he showed. I couldn’t believe how much he went through at the time. In the documentary, Gary Neville speaks about how resilient he is as a person. I think he’s been a huge role model for many footballers growing up, especially in my era. It is a great watch and one that I really enjoyed and also one that [seeing him] really inspired me.”

WHAT NEXT? Maguire has been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendly against Australia and the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy. The defender will hope to put his best foot forward and revive his fortunes if handed an opportunity to feature in the two matches.