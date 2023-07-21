Will Harry Kane finally get his dream transfer? Tottenham line up Fiorentina star Arthur Cabral as possible replacement for Bayern target

As uncertainty grows around Harry Kane's future, Tottenham consider Fiorentina's Arthur Cabra to be a possible replacement for Bayern Munich target.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international's future hangs in the air as he refuses to sign a new deal this summer. While he remains open to all options, Kane is willing to accept a transfer this summer if it benefits the club, amid interest from Bayern Munich. According to Daily Mail, Tottenham are already exploring alternatives and have shown interest in Cabral.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old Brazilian forward has been on Tottenham's radar for quite some time and has impressed with his mobility and aerial prowess. Since his move from Basel to Fiorentina, he has scored 19 goals in 64 appearances across all competitions for La Viola.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although Tottenham's newly-appointed manager, Ange Postecoglou, continues to plan for the upcoming season with Kane leading the attack, he has acknowledged the importance of setting up a contingency plan. He wants to remain prepared for any potential scenario and his contingency planning includes exploring potential replacements for key positions, especially a forward, given the uncertainties surrounding player transfers and injuries.

WHAT NEXT? The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Kane's future at Tottenham. While he is not expected to sign a new deal this summer, the club will need to carefully assess their options. Should Tottenham decide to cash in on Kane this summer, securing a suitable replacement, such as Cabral, will become a top priority.