WATCH: Just like David Beckham! Harry Kane scores hat-trick including sensational goal from inside his own half as Bayern Munich smash eight past Darmstadt in Bundesliga clash

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was in the goals again for the Bundesliga giants at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern running riot against Darmstadt

Kane on target yet again

Scores from inside the Bayern half

WHAT HAPPENED? England captain Kane continued his prolific form for Bayern on Saturday and caught the eye with a stunning effort from inside his own half. Bayern were already leading 4-0 when Kane received the ball in the centre circle and fired the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Tottenham star went on to score a hat-trick as the reigning champions registered a thumping 8-0 win. The 30-year-old striker is now the only player in Europe's top five leagues to have more than 15 goal involvements. In nine outings he has scored 12 goals and registered five assists.

WHAT NEXT? Thomas Tuchel's side will next face Saarbrucken in a DFB Pokal second-round clash on Wednesday.