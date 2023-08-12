'I was one of your own' - Harry Kane bids emotional farewell to Tottenham and their fans and explains decision to join Bayern Munich

Harry Kane claimed he was one of their "own" in emotional farewell message to Tottenham fans after joining Bayern Munich.

Kane joins Bayern Munich

Leaves boyhood club Tottenham

Shares emotional farewell message

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international completed his move to the German champions for £100 million ($126m) after weeks of negotiations. However, before his transfer was officially announced, Kane took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the fans and the club, which he was a part of since he was 11.

WHAT THEY SAID: "From the moment I've been playing I've been one of your own, and I've given everything that I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories to hopefully last forever," he said.

"I felt like this was the time to leave, I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk, I think it's important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies. It's not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it's a thank you and I'll see you soon," he added.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The transfer saga has been one of the most exhaustive ones this summer as Tottenham rejected three Bayern bids before finally caving in to the triple-figure bid. He has signed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga outfit and will wear the iconic No. 9 at Allianz Arena.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Kane would look to hit the ground running as he might be included in the DFL Supercup matchday squad against RB Leipzig on Saturday.