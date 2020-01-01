'Happy New Year ' - Oboabona, Kanu and Musa celebrate the start of new decade

The trio are among a clutch of past and present Super Eagles players to offer their best to the world at the start of another year

Year 2020 is here with football fans across the globe getting into the spirit as we move into another decade.

While many are busy preparing for their teams, some are active on social media and relishing the New Year.

Godfrey Oboabona, Ahmed Musa and Nwankwo Kanu are among the present and past Nigerian footballers who are having some fun and wishing families and friends a thriving 2020.

May God block every evil missiles directed at us by enemies. Wishing all my family members and fans across the globe a splendid 2⚽️2⚽️. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/q8BrFjlp2g — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) January 1, 2020

Happy new year 🎆 everyone and thanks 🙏 for all your support. Best wishes for 2020 God is the Greatest 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQcXsxWn67 — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) January 1, 2020