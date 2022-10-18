Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 DFB-Pokal continues this week, as Borussia Dortmund make the trip to face Hannover 96 at HDI-Arena. The Black and Yellow will look to take another step towards silverware this season in an early knockout encounter.
But with this competition having thrown up its share of giant-killings over the past few years, the visitors will surely be wary of suffering a shock upset.
Hannover vs Dortmund date & kick-off time
Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
October 19, 2022
12:00pm ET
How to watch Hannover vs Dortmund on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN2.
Hannover squad & team news
Perched fifth in the second tier, 2.Bundesliga outfit Hannover welcome their heavyweight visitors with an air of nothing-to-lose bravado.
They are the rank outsiders in this contest - but they'll know Dortmund are far from infallible. Opportunities will present themselves - if they can withstand early pressure.
Goalkeepers
Zieler, Weinkauf, Stahl
Defenders
Çelebi, Arrey-Mbi, Neumann, Köhn, Dehm, Muroya, Börner, Krajnc
Midfielders
Kunze, Leopold, Ernst, Schaub, Uhlmann, Foti, Walbrecht, Ondoua, Kerk
Forwards
Weydandt, Beier, Nielsen, Stolze, Tresoldi, Teuchert
Dortmund squad and team news
Led by a blinding season for England international Jude Bellingham, Dortmund have shown some serious mettle this term, even as they remain plagued by defensive lapses once again.
Still, they are odds-on to make short work of this clash, and will be determined to ensure that it does not get dragged out into a scrappy affair.
Goalkeepers
Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun
Defenders
Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly, Meunier
Midfielders
Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens
Forwards
Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi