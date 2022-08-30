Hannibal Mejbri: Birmingham City sign Tunisia teenager from Manchester United

The 19-year-old has left Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal with the Blues in the EFL Championship

Birmingham City have sealed the signing of midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Tunisia international, who managed two Premier League appearances for the Reds Devils last season, has moved on a season-long loan deal.

"Manchester United midfielder Hannibal has joined Birmingham City on loan for the 2022-23 season," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The 19-year-old, who played twice in the Premier League last season, embarks on his first temporary move away from United."

"The Tunisian international spent pre-season with the first-team squad and featured in two games on the tour of Thailand and Australia, as well as the final friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

"He will now be hoping to impress and receive regular game-time with Blues, continuing his progress in a new environment whilst being closely monitored and supported by United staff.

"The Academy graduate joins up with John Eustace’s side and could make his debut as early as tomorrow night, in the Championship game against Norwich City, subject to confirmation of registration by the FA and EFL.

"Hannibal already has 16 international caps for Tunisia and will be looking to impress ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"Despite his age, Hannibal has significant tournament experience with his country already, having played regularly in the run to the final of the Arab Cup, going to his first African Cup of Nations and winning the 2022 Kirin Cup.

"Everybody would like to wish Hannibal the best of luck this term, as we follow his progress at St. Andrew’s."

He has managed 16 appearances for the Carthage Eagles having debuted in a 1-0 friendly win against DR Congo on June 5, 2021 and is expected to be part of their squad at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.