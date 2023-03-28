Hannah Hampton receives England recall after overcoming 'personal issues' as Sarina Wiegman names final squad before 2023 World Cup

Hannah Hampton has been recalled to the England squad by Sarina Wiegman for meetings with Brazil and Australia after overcoming “personal issues”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Aston Villa goalkeeper formed part of the triumphant Lionesses squad at the 2022 European Championship, but she has been overlooked in selections since then with Wiegman suggesting that there were things that she needed to work on. The 22-year-old shot-stopper is now back in favour, with Manchester City defender Esme Morgan also being recalled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy and Manchester United captain Katie Zelem have not been selected, while there is no place for Tottenham striker Bethany England and Houston Dash forward Ebony Salmon in what is Wiegman’s final opportunity to work with her players before the 2023 World Cup.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa, Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck(Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Jess Park (Everton, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

WHAT THEY SAID?: Wiegman has said: “We are getting closer to the World Cup and I can’t think of two better games to assess our progress. After these games, there will be less than three months until we fly to the tournament and we must make every second on and off the pitch count. For us as a technical staff this will be the last chance to see the players within our England environment before we come together for the final preparation phase in June. And these two matches will be two real tests to see where we are at.”

She added on competing in the inaugural women’s Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley on April 6, with a clash against Australia to come at the Brentford Community Stadium on April 11: “This is a major new trophy and to compete for it at a sold-out Wembley is another special moment, both for us as a team but also for our fans. We will never take these occasions for granted and I want to see how we perform against two teams that will be hoping to challenge for the World Cup.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea star Fran Kirby remains unavailable due to a knee problem that has kept her out since February, while Arsenal forward Beth Mead is still recovering from an ACL injury.