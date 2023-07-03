England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to join Chelsea on free transfer

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on a free after she left Aston Villa.

Villa goalkeeper joins Chelsea

Announcement to be made soon

Hampton to join up with England World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Various media outlets, including the Evening Standard, report that Chelsea will make Hampton their next signing for Emma Hayes' WSL-winning team, after her contract with Villa expired. The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Kingsmeadow and will hope to help the Blues win the title for a fifth successive year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the reports, Hampton will be officially unveiled as a Chelsea player in the coming days, before jetting off to Australia to take part in England's Women'sWorld Cup campaign. She will deputise for Manchester United's Mary Earps, who is the Lionesses' No.1.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hampton helped Villa to finish fifth in the Women’s Super League (WSL) table. She came through the youth ranks at rivals Birmingham City before switching to Villa Park in 2021. She's won two England caps.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HAMPTON? She will likely be on the bench for the Lionesses' opening World Cup group game against Haiti on July 22.