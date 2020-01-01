Haidara delighted with RB Leipzig after reaching Champions League semi-final

The Mali international has reacted to his side’s performance against Diego Simeone’s men in the European competition

Amadou Haidara has expressed his joy after RB Leipzig defeated Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League on Thursday.

The Red Bulls reached the last eight of the European competition after thrashing Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men continued their impressive showings at Estadio Jose Alvalade, handing a 2-1 defeat to Atletico.

Tyler Adams scored the match-winning goal with two minutes left to play after Joao Felix’s strike had cancelled out Daniel Olmo’s opener.

Haidara made his seventh appearance in the European competition as a second-half substitute after replacing Christopher Nkunku.

The Mali international has taken to social media to express his delight with the progress of the Red Bulls in the tournament.

“Yes, semi-finals here we come,” elated Haidara posted on Instagram.

Manager Nagelsmann has praised the performances of Haidara and his teammates in the encounter and now looks forward to their semi-final game against French champions Paris Saint-Germain on August 18.

"We're very happy and I'm so proud of the group. We defended with a lot of passion and were the better team against a very good and experienced side. We were brilliant,” Nagelsmann told the club website.

“We got off to a strong start and were highly-motivated. The boys stayed calm, which is great to see. I was happy that the match didn't go into added time. This way, we can save our strength for the upcoming game.

“Paris Saint-Germain are a top-level side with a top-notch coach. They have a lot of quality and are a threat right until the final minute.

“You saw that during the match against Atalanta Bergamo. They have a star-studded squad. We will need to give it 100 per cent, but we are looking forward to the match and will go in highly-motivated."

Haidara has made 28 appearances for RB Leipzig across all competitions this season and will hope to play a more impactful role in their semi-final against PSG.

The 22-year-old midfielder has 12 caps for Mali since he made his debut against Ivory Coast on October 2017 in a World Cup qualifying game.