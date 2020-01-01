Haaland: Sancho is a hell of a player and will be important for Borussia Dortmund this season

The England winger has been constantly linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Bundesliga side have no desire to see him leave

Erling Haaland says he is sure Jadon Sancho will be an important player for Borussia Dortmund in the coming season.

The England youngster has been constantly targeted by Manchester United but, with Dortmund adamant he won’t be allowed to leave for anything less than their full asking price, he looks set for another season of Bundesliga football.

Some reports had suggested United had switched their attention to Gareth Bale, but the Real Madrid winger is instead looks set for a return to the Premier League with former club Tottenham.

Sancho scored Dortmund’s opening goal of the season in a 5-0 cup thrashing of Duisburg this week, with Jude Bellingham – also targeted by United earlier in the window – becoming the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer with a debut strike.

Sancho and Haaland struck up an effective partnership last season following the latter’s arrival from Red Bull Salzburg, and the Norway star is eager to see it continue to blossom.

“I think he has been very good throughout the whole pre-season,” Haaland told Viaplay Fotball.

“He will be an important player for us this season.”

“That’s not something that I am involved in,” he replied when asked about the United rumours.

“Those in charge are responsible for that. I am not going to comment too much on that. But if he stays, I’ll be very happy, because he is both a good friend of mine and a hell of a player.”

Though Haaland has been at Dortmund for less than a year, he has also been subject to transfer speculation of his own due to a clause in his contract.

Haaland is widely reported to have a release clause of €75 million (£69m/$89m) in his contract, though reports vary as to whether it comes into play in 2021 or 2022.

He was asked how he sees next year’s transfer window panning out, but remained tight-lipped

“Now I will give you an answer you don’t often get from me,” he said. “And that is: no comment.”

Haaland and Dortmund get their Bundesliga campaign underway on Saturday with a home fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach, who finished two places below them in fourth last season.