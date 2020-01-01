Haaland picks his best goal as he savours Sancho link-up

The young Norwegian star has had a season to remember and is enjoying playing alongside another promising talent

Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland has described his match-winning strike against Paris Saint-Germain as the best goal he has ever scored.

In his first Champions League appearance for Dortmund, Haaland struck twice as he helped the club to a 2-1 win in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

After Haaland forced home the game's first goal in the 69th minute, Neymar equalised for the visitors just six minutes later, only for Dortmund's Norwegian star to step up once again.

Having been picked out in the final third by Giovanni Reyna, Haaland took two quick touches before rifling the ball into the top left corner from just outside the box.

The thumping effort left Keylor Navas with no chance in PSG's goal and settled a memorable first-leg.

While PSG would go on to claim a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture to progress to the quarter-finals, Haaland still remembers his effort fondly and holds no ill will after the French side copied his celebration in Paris.

“It is the best goal I have ever scored," Haaland told BT Sport. "I love the Champions League. I am happy PSG copied my meditation celebration.”

Haaland has impressed since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January, scoring 16 goals across just 17 appearances in all competitions.

His arrival has seen him join force with rising England star Jadon Sancho with Haaland savouring the chance to play alongside such a talent.

“Amazing to play with him at Dortmund and I played against him when I was 16 also and he was the best player then and he is now," Haaland said of Sancho.

"He is the same age as me and he has a very bright future.”

Haaland recently hit out at speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, stressing he is giving no thought to leaving Dortmund anytime soon.

Dortmund's season will come to an end on Saturday when they host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga with Haaland's side destined to finish second in the league.

