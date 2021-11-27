Erling Haaland wasted no time in resuming normal service for Borussia Dortmund as he found the net on his first appearance back following a spell on the sidelines with injury, and in the process broke a Bundesliga record.

The Norwegian took to the field on Saturday as a late substitute against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

He needed less than 10 minutes to make his mark as the visitors cruised to a 3-1 victory.

Back among the goals

Haaland's return to the bench for the weekend was a huge boost for Dortmund, who struggled without his extraordinary scoring touch.

He had been expected to miss the rest of December with a hip injury, but was fit enough to make Marco Rose's matchday squad following more than a month out of action.

The forward was brought on in the 72nd minute for Donyell Malen, with Dortmund 2-1 up thanks to goals from the Dutch striker and Emre Can.

Barely eight minutes had passed before Haaland extended that lead, marking the perfect return to first-team duties.

His Bundesliga tally now stands at a stunning 10 goals in just seven games, with only Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski out-scoring him so far this season.

This was also his 50th goal in as many Bundesliga appearances - no player has reached the half-century scoring mark quicker than the 21-year-old Norwegian.

The bigger picture

Dortmund were left to count the cost of the Norwegian's absence over the past month.

On Wednesday the club fell 3-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League, their third straight European defeat and one which eliminates them from the competition with a game still to play, although they are at least guaranteed a berth in the Europa League.

That early exit has increased speculation over Haaland's future at the club, with some of Europe's top clubs repeatedly linked with his services over the past two years.

“At the moment you cannot talk about anything, if you want about Christmas. I do not talk about the market,” agent Mino Raiola told Deportes Cuatro when asked about his client this week.

“Haaland likes Spain, he really likes his home in Spain. Afterwards, it is too early to say where he is going to play next year. It is not good either.”

