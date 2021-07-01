'F*ck' - Haaland's father reacts to Sancho leaving Dortmund for Man Utd

The Red Devils have, after many months of trying to put a deal in place, finally prised an England international winger away from BVB

News of Manchester United agreeing a £72.9 million ($101m) deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho has conjured up mixed emotions for those being left behind in Germany, with Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, saying: "F*ck, but all the best!".

The Red Devils have finally got their man after many months of talks, with the England international winger set to return to his homeland at the end of a promising Euro 2020 campaign for the Three Lions.

His departure will leave an obvious hole in Dortmund's attacking unit, with prolific Norwegian frontman Haaland among those to have benefited considerably from the presence of a regular source of assists.

What has been said?

With Sancho heading for the exits, Haaland's father is aware of how difficult the 21-year-old will be to replace.

He has said on social media: "F*ck. But all the best Sancho. You will be missed."

The bigger picture

Sancho and Haaland struck up a formidable partnership from the moment the latter arrived in Dortmund during the winter transfer window of 2020.

Goals aplenty were delivered by an exciting young duo, with opponents struggling to contain the considerable threat they posed.

DFB-Pokal glory was secured in 2020-21 as the pair starred in pursuit of major silverware, while a late rally in the Bundesliga delivered a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Haaland ended the season with 41 goals to his name across all competitions, while Sancho found the target on 16 occasions and contributed a further 18 assists.

His skill set is now being taken to Old Trafford, forcing Dortmund to move in a different direction.

It remains to be seen how long Haaland will stick around before he treads a similar path, with interest in the 20-year-old striker continuing to build across Europe.

