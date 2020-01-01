‘Haaland will end up at Real Madrid, Man City or Bayern Munich’ – Michu expects Dortmund striker to land Ballon d’Or

The former Swansea forward, who a Norwegian youngster has admitted to admiring, believes a big future lies in store for an exciting talent

Erling Haaland’s impact in European football is similar to that made by Kylian Mbappe, says Michu, with the Dortmund striker expected to join Real Madrid, Manchester City or Bayern Munich at some stage while also fighting for “the Golden Boot and Ballon d’Or every season”.

At just 20 years of age, an exciting Norwegian frontman has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

The 2019-20 campaign opened with Haaland being a relative unknown on the books of Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

More teams

It ended with him becoming one of the hottest prospects on the planet, with a 44-goal return seeing him earn a move to Germany while attracting interest from leading sides across Europe.

Remarkable standards have been maintained by the youngster, who is the son of former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, and Michu expects a shooting star to keep on rising.

The former Swansea forward, who has struck up a close friendship with Haaland on the back of the youngster revealing that he grew up admiring the Spaniard, told Radio Marca of a frontman destined for the top: “When I was in England, he was very young and he was just starting out.

“I had a very good first season at Swansea and I suppose he ended up watching my matches. For me, it's an honour because I think he's a player that's going to define a decade in this sport.

“He has it all: youth, goalscoring, he's very quick despite his height, he's good with both feet... I think he's going to be one of the best strikers in Europe.

“I've never seen a breakthrough like it in European football - maybe Mbappe. But he's very young, he's got a good head on those shoulders and we'll soon see him at a great team like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich...

“We talk a lot on social media. I give him lots of advice and support from my experience as a player. He's still a kid, he has plenty to improve on and it looks like he's got a massive future.

“If he continues with that progression, he'll fight for the Golden Boot and Ballon d'Or every season.

“He's a very humble boy and has everything in front of him. He's got a big personality despite his age. He's very well advised. He's got all the ingredients to be the best player in the world.

“He's made a very clever move in signing for Borussia. He'll keep growing there before making the step up to the elite.”

Michu believes Madrid will ultimately prove to be Haaland’s most likely landing spot, with Real – who remain a serious attraction to any player - forever in the market for the finest talent available.

“If he has the opportunity, he has to look for a sporting project in which he'd be important,” Michu added on Haaland’s career path.

Article continues below

“He'll keep progressing at Dortmund and become very good.

“Real Madrid are one of the best clubs in the world and the best players in the world should be at the best clubs in the world.

“I know he follows La Liga. I don't want to annoy him too much with that topic, but I know he's a big football fan and I'm sure he follows it closely. Let's hope we can enjoy him up close in the future.”