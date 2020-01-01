‘Haaland can become one of the best in the world’ – Dortmund striker will be ‘fun to watch’, says Marsch

The Red Bull Salzburg coach, who worked with the prolific Norwegian in Austria, expects the teenager to reach the very top of the game

Erling Haaland is capable of becoming “one of the best players in the world”, says Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch, with the prolific Norwegian tipped to be “fun to watch in the coming years”.

The 19-year-old striker is already entertaining audiences across the planet with his prolific exploits at a young age.

He has reached the 40-goal mark in the 2019-20 campaign, with efforts for Salzburg earning him a January switch to Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland’s potential had been noted by several sides before he headed to Germany and the expectation is that he will be on the move again in the not too distant future.

Real Madrid are said to be readying an approach, with the Blancos eager to position themselves at the front of any transfer queue.

A switch to Spain would present Haaland with an even greater stage on which to showcase his talent, with Marsch expecting the youngster to reach the very top of the game.

The American told ESPN FC of a player he worked with in Austria: “First, his physical qualities, his speed, his power, he can get to top speed from like one step, his size, all of these things for me put him right away in the upper echelon of players. He's got the potential to be one of the best players in the world.

“What makes Erling so special is his mentality.

“To start with, he was in the youth World Cup, he scored nine goals in one game. We gave every one of our players who had international obligations three weeks off before they were supposed to come with us. Erling had six days off and then said 'no, I want to come to camp'.

“Erling came to Salzburg last winter, he played one game in spring, so he had a lot of sitting on the bench. He was so keen to start proving himself, right away I knew this kid had ambition and grind.

“In the first training sessions, you could see his competitiveness. He was often the first guy at training and the last one to leave.

“There were days when I had to tell him to go home and rest.

“He's fearless, he's competitive, he's got a drive to get better, he's equipped with so many qualities that make him very different and special, along with the ability and pure talent, he'll be fun to watch in the coming years, that's for sure.”

Dortmund intend to be the ones to benefit from Haaland’s obvious qualities, but their resolve will likely be tested at some stage if the teenager is able to maintain his stunning strike rate.