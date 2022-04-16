Gyan & Adebayor receive breathtaking reception in Liberia

by Samuel Delali Zigah

It was clearly a day of delight for lovers of the game as African legends Emmanuel Adebayor and Africa’s leading scorer at the Fifa World Cup Asamoah Gyan were treated to a heroes’ welcome upon their arrival in the Liberian capital of Monrovia.

The two African football icons were given a rousing welcome by onlookers as they made their way to the grand opening of the Invincible Sports Park, hosted by Liberia President George Weah-former world player of the year.

The Invincible Sports Park is a newly built sports centre, which has been established by the government of Liberia.

Reporting from Liberia 🇱🇷, the love for the kings of Ghana @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 & Togo @E_Adebayor is overwhelming . This is Sammy Anim reporting from Liberia , over to you Ghana & Togo . Chale I take over the bloggers Job oo @ameyaw112 @ghhypa pic.twitter.com/z2hZplMik2 — Sammy Anim Addo (@AnimSammy) April 16, 2022

In a video posted by Gyan’s manager Samuel Anim Addo, fans were seen screaming the names of the players as they made their way to the ceremony.

In response to the reception in Liberia, Gyan himself took to social media to show his gratitude for how far he has come in his career, and the constant support he’s received from fans.

Gyan, 34, nicknamed ‘Baby Jet’ has not been into active football lately, but is yet to announce his retirement.

He last played for Ghana Premier league side Legon Cities during the 2020/21 league season, although his campaign was curtailed by injuries.

Gyan is still Ghana’s all time top scorer, featuring in all three World Cups so far and scoring in every edition in which the Black Stars have featured.

With 51 goals in 109 caps for Ghana, the former Udinese forward, despite not kicking a ball for the Blacks Stars since 2019, has still not ruled out a return to the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When asked about the prospect of returning to lead the attack for Ghana, the ex- captain subtly expressed readiness to work his way back into the team.

“As far as I am not retired, I have to earn the call up,” Gyan told Accra-based Peace FC earlier this week. “I have to train and get a team and also be performing to get a call.

“I have to get the call up based on merit.”