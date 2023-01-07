Gvardiol reveals love for Liverpool as he admits Chelsea transfer was close and Premier League ambition

Coveted RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol has revealed he has a soft spot for Liverpool and discussed transfer links to Chelsea and Man City.

Gvardiol admits Premier League desire

Says deal to leave Germany was close

Expressed admiration for Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Gvardiol almost joined Chelsea in the summer but ultimately remained at RB Leipzig and penned a new contract. The Croatian defender has admitted how close his deal came, while reiterating his desire to play in the Premier League in the future.

WHAT HE SAID: "They [Chelsea] did not give up," Gvardiol told Danas. "But it was agreed that we would go for the winter. Winter has come, so we need to see what and how to proceed, but it's okay, there's still plenty of time, we'll see.

"Since I was a child, I always gravitated towards the English league. We all know what kind of league it is. I don't know if I'm mature enough and ready for that league. We will see, when I feel that this is the moment, that I have crossed a certain level and reached the border in Germany, then I will look further."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While most transfer speculation links Gvardiol to the west London club, Real Madrid and Man City, he also admitted a soft spot for another English giant. When asked what club he wanted to join when he was younger, he said: "That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of Liverpool matches with my dad, and we covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? Though he admitted he is focused on the next six months with Leipzig, there is still a chance he could move on in January. The German league doesn't return until January 20, giving European clubs plenty of time to snap up the young defender if they stump up the cash. Real Madrid have reportedly proposed a €120 million (£106m/$126m) deal for the 20-year-old.