Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sanju bag AIFF Player of the Year Awards

Ratanbala Devi and Anirudh Thapa won the best Emerging Player of the Year award in women's and men's category respectively...

India national team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Women's team midfielder Sanju were awarded the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year Award and the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year Award respectively for the 2019-20 season.

This is the first time Sandhu has bagged this prestigious award, and in the process, became the second goalkeeper after Subrata Paul (2009) to be named the AIFF Player of the Year. The winner was adjudged on the basis of votes from Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League club coaches.

“There was always a desire to reach this point and this is an Award which I have always looked up to,” said the custodian after winning the gong.

“Huge thanks go to AIFF and everyone who has supported and helped me relentlessly to help me achieve this today. Garnering the all-important draw against Asian Champions Qatar in Doha, eleven clean sheets in the last ISL edition, winning the Golden Glove award could not have been possible without the team," he added.

The shot-stopper was in fine form for Bengaluru FC and had a staggering 77.77 save per cent in ISL. In 19 matches he conceded just 14 goals and made 49 saves.

He also won the Arjuna Award in 2019.