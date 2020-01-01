Gundogan: Other players are jealous that I've worked with Klopp and Guardiola

The Germany midfielder has worked under two of the modern game's best coaches and believes he has earned the envy of his peers

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan feels that a number of footballers are jealous of the fact that he has played under both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Gundogan was recruited by Klopp to Borussia Dortmund in 2011 before both ultimately swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

Rather than follow Klopp to Liverpool, Gundogan choose Manchester City, where he has continued to improve under the guidance of Guardiola.

With Klopp and Guardiola widely regarded as two of the world's finest modern coaches, the Germany midfielder conceded he has undoubtedly made a number of players envious having worked with both.

"They are the two best coaches in the world. It is a privilege that I trained under both," Gundogan told Fantasy PL.

"I think there are a lot of footballers who are jealous of me are because they didn't have that opportunity.

"Both have a place in my heart. Both have taught me a lot and are part of my success."

While Gundogan enjoyed his time working under Klopp at Dortmund, the 29-year-old decided against reuniting with the manager at Anfield in 2016.

The Reds were seemingly interested in Gundogan but the player himself decided he wanted to embrace a new club and manager in form of Guardiola's City.

"I believe in life's challenges and I always try to challenge myself," he said.

"If I don't get out of my comfort zone, I will never change and never improve. I had four great years with Jurgen and I like him as a person and as a coach. But I felt that there was something new.

"I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and not think about spending time with Jurgen when I chose a new club. That was partly a reason for me not to go to Liverpool."

Gundogan's choice of clubs worked out initially as City claimed consecutive Premier League titles, edging out the Reds by a single point last season.

The tables have turned this campaign, however, with Klopp's men now 22 points clear at the top of the table after also winning the Champions League in May last year.

Guardiola's side are still in the hunt for silverware this season, though, with City set to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final on March 1.