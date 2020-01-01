Guinness Night Football Cameroon: ‘Sadio Mane is the best’ - Njoya Ajara

The Indominable Lioness talks Cameroonian talent ahead of the big final in Lagos

Indomitable Lioness Ajara Nchout Njoya was one of the tuest celebrities at Guinness Night Football Cameroon, as the nation's finest 5-a-side talent competed for a spot at the Pan African extravaganza in Lagos.

While the football itself was the highlight, the Cameroon star wasn't too far behind, and she entertained supporters with some skills on the stage.

She also enjoyed herself during Salatiel's set, joining him up on stage to dance to the beat of Rambo — a popular song in Cameroon — much to the delight of the crowd.

Njoya was also asked her opinion on the identity of the top African player in the Premier League right now, as there's some competition, with Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang consistently in the headlines.

However, the 27-year-old was unequivocal as she plumped for Liverpool and Senegal superstar Sadio Mane.