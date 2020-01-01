Guinness Night Football Cameroon: ‘I believe in them’ - Njoya Ajara

The Indominable Lioness talks Cameroonian talent ahead of the big final in Lagos

While Guinness Night Football Cameroon came to an end in Douala earlier this month, the journey isn't over for the pick of the nation's 5-a-side talent, who will compete in the Pan African extravaganza in Lagos on Friday.

According to Indomitable Lioness Ajara Nchout Njoya, who was in attendance at the Canal Olympia Bessengue, Cameroon have the quality to make an impact in the GNF grand finale.

And she should know, having impressed for Cameroon at the World Cup in France in 2019, where her goal against New Zealand was nominated for the Puskas Award.