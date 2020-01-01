Guinness Night Football Cameroon: Five-a-side highlights

Check out the best bits of the action from Guinness’s GNF extravaganza in Douala earlier this month

Football fans and Guinness aficionados were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment in Douala earlier this month as Guinness Night Football came to an exciting conclusion at the Canal Olympia Bessengue.

It was a sensational evening, where revellers were also able to test their mettle on the PlayStation while also enjoying a few rounds on the pool table.

The highlight, of course, was the finale of the nationwide 5-a-side tournament, as Cameroon’s top players were chosen to head to Lagos for the Pan African football extravaganza.

The players emerged wearing Guinness jerseys as Petite Guinness and Grande Guinness competed for the chance to travel to Nigeria.

It took a penalty shootout to divide the two teams after a cagey final, with Grande Guinness ultimately taking the trophy.

Of the 10 finalists, three were chosen to travel to Lagos, with judges making their decision based on collective play, technical skill and in-game intelligence.