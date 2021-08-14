Guinness Cameroon launches new campaign empowering women to shine bright

The campaign will ignite conversations between generations on how to unlock the future of every Cameroonian woman - #HerHomeAdvantage

Guinness Cameroon has launched a new campaign which will ignite conversations between generations up and down the country on how we can unlock the future of every Cameroonian woman - #HerHomeAdvantage.



Working with football icon and family elder Roger Milla, as well as current Lioness and international football star Ajara Nchout, Guinness will inspire families, elders, and communities to supercharge their support for the young women in their teams and become #HerHomeAdvantage.



Guinness has been at the heart of Cameroonian life for generations, supporting communities and unlocking the bubbling talent that this country is known for. Already across the nation there are multiple examples of strong and successful women who are forging ahead in their respective careers as businesswomen, scientists, politicians and much more. Guinness believes that every Cameroonian, man or woman, can shine bright and realise their dreams if they are given the right support, which starts at home from family and friends.



#HerHomeAdvantage. Guinness Cameroon will launch with a powerful short film featuring Jacqueline Nsim, which tells the story of her following her dream to be a professional footballer and how, with the support of her mother, she is now even more determined to realise that dream.





“We hope that this will inspire future generations of women across the country that their dreams can be fulfilled, no matter how big they may be. Some people might not be ready to accept the importance of young women in their lives and supporting their dreams. But as a leader in society, we at Guinness believe the time is right to have that conversation. We hope this will be an essential first step in helping some of these dreams to be realized,” said Felicite Ngangue, Commercial Director Guinness Cameroun.Proud sponsors of the Guinness Super League, Guinness has a long history of supporting football and footballers, bringing the most incredible experiences to Cameroonian fans. Guinness believes that the energy and passion of the players will inspire women up and down the country to live their own dreams to the fullest.

Everyone is invited to have their say as Guinness ignites debates across media, online and in homes. Guinness Facebook page for more details and have your say about #HerHomeAdvantage.

Please remember to drink responsibly, strictly to persons 21 years old and above.