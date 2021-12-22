Guinea’s Afcon 2021 squad confirmed: Diawara names Liverpool’s Keita and RB Leipzig’s Moriba

Coach Kaba Diawara has announced his final 28-man Guinea squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with high-profile inclusions like Naby Keita, Florentin Pogba and Amadou Diawara.



RB Leipzig star and former Spain youth international Ilaix Moriba made the cut alongside Malta-based Ibrahima Kone, OH Leuven’s Sory Kaba as well as Young Boys’ Mohamed Aly Camara.

Diawara opted for two local-based professionals namely Moussa Camara and Morlaye Sylla who represent 18-time Guinean kings Horoya AC.

The West Africans are making their 13th appearance in the biennial African showpiece with their best performance a second-place finish at Ethiopia 1976.

There, they lost the title to Morocco at the Addis Ababa Stadium. Their last appearance was at the 2019 edition in Egypt – crumbling in the group stage that boasted Nigeria, Madagascar and Burundi.

For Cameroon 2021, they have been paired in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. Guinea will commence their campaign against the Flames on January 10 at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam.

Four days later, they will try the Lions of Teranga for size before squaring up against the Warriors on January 18 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.

Former Arsenal star Diawara took over from Frenchman Didier Six for Guinea's final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers in November before his appointment was confirmed by the Guinean Football Federation in August.





Guinea full squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Antoine Conte (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).





