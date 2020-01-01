Gueye sent off as nine-man PSG bow to RB Leipzig

The Senegal midfielder was shown a third red card in his professional career on Wednesday night

Idrissa Gueye was given marching orders for the first time in a Uefa Champions League game as Paris Saint Germain suffered a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig.

Gueye first received a yellow card in the 37th minute and he was later sent off for a second bookable offence nine minutes after the hour-mark.

In the sixth minute, Angel Di Maria opened the scoring at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night but the Argentine forward missed the chance to double the visitors' lead from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, Christopher Nkunku inspired RB Leipzig to turn the game around with his equaliser and Emil Forsberg grabbed the match-winning goal for the Bundesliga outfit in the 57th minute.

1 - Idrissa Gueye is the first Paris player to receive a red card in a Champions League game since Marco Verratti, in March 2018 against Real Madrid. Debacle. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/wIeH42qYou — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 4, 2020

It was a difficult night for PSG in Leipzig as they ended the match with nine players after centre-back Presnel Kimpembe was sent off for a second yellow card in the stoppage time.

Gueye's expulsion was his first red card in any competition since he was dismissed for receiving two yellow cards in a Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal in October 2017.

The 31-year-old is also the first PSG player to receive a red card in the Champions League since Marco Verratti was given marching orders against Real Madrid in March 2018.

Gueye and Kimpembe got themselves on the other side of PSG's history books as the first time the Ligue 1 giants had two players sent off in a Uefa Champions League game.

The Senegal international will be suspended for the reverse fixture when PSG host RB Leipzig at Parc des Princes on November 24.

However, the combative midfielder could make his eighth appearance in the Ligue 1 on Saturday when Thomas Tuchel’s side host Rennes.

Wednesday's defeat moved PSG down to third in Group H, level on six points with second-placed RB Leipzig after three matches.