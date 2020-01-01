Gueye hopes to remain at PSG for a long time

The Senegalese midfielder still wants to be in the French capital club even in the near future

Idrissa Gueye has stated he hopes to be with PSG for a long time to come.

The 30-year Senegal international moved to Paris from Everton last summer in a deal reported to be around £30 million.

Gueye was able to settle in seamlessly, becoming a key cog in the PSG midfield.

“I am very happy with my adventure, everything is going well and my family is happy to live in Paris," Gueye told Canal+ Afrique as reported by TuttoMercato.

"I have no reason to leave, here I am happy and I hope to stay at PSG for a long time.”

Gueye has played 31 times in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

He has averaged 3.2 tackles per game in Ligue 1, as well 1.7 interceptions.

Gueye also has an impressive passing accuracy of 72.6 per game at a staggering 93% and an average of 75.3 touches.