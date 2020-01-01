Guehai: Cote d'Ivoire midfielder scores winner as Logrono stun Ohale's Tacon

The Ivorian was the star of the match as her exploits decided the Spanish Primera Iberdrola clash at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid

Ida Guehai was the heroine of the match as Logrono beat Tacon 1-0 in the Primera Iberdrola contest at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Ivorian midfielder has stepped up to the occasion following the exit of Zambia's Barbra Banda earlier this month and has been making a huge impact, with two goals in last three ties for Logrono.

The Cote d'Ivoire international, who joined the Spanish top-flight outfit last summer from rivals Levante, scored the only goal of the contest to power her side to an away victory in Madrid.

After a goalless first half, Leticia Mendez set up Guehai to score in the 58th minute and ensured the visitors silenced the hosts.

Guehai lasted for 94th minute before she was replaced by Judith Luzuriaga, while Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho played for 74 minutes before giving way for Isadora Freitas for Logrono.

Boho's compatriot Dorine Chuigoue played from the start to finish, while Ghana's Grace Asantewaa was an unused substitute.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale was in action for the duration but she could not help Tacon avoid defeat at home.

The victory moves Logrono to sixth on the Spanish log with 27 points after 17 games, while Tacon are ninth with 19 points.

Logrono will hope to replicate their form when they host champions Atletico Madrid, while Tacon visits Madrid CFF on February 2.