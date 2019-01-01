Guardiola's father says Man City boss 'could return to Barcelona'

Valenti Guardiola says that if his son were to ever go back to Catalunya, it would be for another spell in charge of the first team at Camp Nou

Pep Guardiola's father Valenti Guardiola has expressed his belief that the Manchester City manager "could return to Barcelona" one day.

The Spanish tactician began his managerial career at Camp Nou back in 2008, helping the club win 14 major trophies over four years, including three La Liga titles and two European Cups.

Guardiola introduced his own unique 'tiki-taka' philosophy at Barca, utilising the special talents of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta to maximum effect while forging one of the greatest club sides in history.

The 48-year-old eventually left the club in 2012 and after taking a year's sabbatical, ended up returning to coaching at the highest level with Bayern Munich.

He enjoyed another trophy-laden three years in Germany, before departing for Manchester in 2016, where he has since enhanced his reputation as one of the world's finest managers.

City have won two Premier League titles under Guardiola's stewardship and completed their ascent to the very top of English football by securing a domestic treble last season.

Speculation over Guardiola's future has been swirling since then, however, as he enters into the fourth season of his tenure at one club for only the second time in his career.

The former Barca tactician is contracted to remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2021, but his father Valenti claims his son could go back to Camp Nou at some point.

Guardiola Sr picked up the Catalunya football association's coach of the year award on behalf of his son on Tuesday night, while City secured a 4-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League.

When asked if Guardiola would be open to a return to Barca in the future, Valenti told reporters: "It could be a yes, that he returns to Barcelona, but it would be to coach.

"Since he left home, he has always made his own decisions. I've never advised him."

Guardiola was heavily linked with the top job at Juventus over the summer, but dismissed any notion of walking away from the Etihad before the end of his existing deal.

His City side moved up to second in the Premier League table with their latest win at Turf Moor, level on points with Leicester and eight behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more than both of their rivals.

The English champions will now look ahead to a crucial derby showdown at home to Manchester United on Saturday, before travelling to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League four days later.