Guardiola sets sights on striker amid Haaland and Kane links

The Manchester City boss has spoken of his desire to add a new centre forward

Pep Guardiola has talked up the prospect of adding a prolific striker to his Manchester City squad.

With Sergio Aguero heading for the exit door, speculation has turned to who City could bring in to replace the Argentina international.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has long been linked, while Harry Kane’s expression of desire to leave Tottenham for a fresh challenge has thrust his name into the mix.

What has been said?

City have shared the goals around this term, but Guardiola would love a prolific forward and the profile of Haaland and Kane fit the bill.

“I’d love to have a striker who got 50 goals a season, honestly,” Guardiola is quoted as saying by the Mirror. “At the same time, I don’t like to put all the pressure on one player.

“In Barcelona, Lionel Messi, every season since he was born, scored 50 a season.

“Thierry Henry scored a lot in the first season and Samuel Eto’o scored a lot - what a striker.”

Strikers need support

While a prolific striker such as Kane or Haaland would be a welcome addition, Guardiola’s other attacking players are capable of chipping in with goals.

Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have 13, 10 and 9 Premier League goals respectively this term.

Guardiola is aware of the need to take pressure off the central striker, but knows the value of a proven goalscorer such as Aguero.

“When you are to win titles, especially the Premier League, with just one guy you won’t win it,” he said. “You need more - and the statistics speak for themselves.

“You need three guys with more than 10, scoring 12 or 15, to be competitive.

“But when you have a guy who can get 25 to 30 it helps a lot, honestly.

“We will try for the way we play for everyone to be involved.”

